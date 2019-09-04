2 arrested after puppies tossed in Fond du Lac pond

A 22-year-old man and 20-year-old woman from Georgia have been arrested after police said they tossed two puppies in pond on Fond du Lac.

Two puppies thrown in a retention pond in Fond du Lac are being cared for at the Fond du Lac Humane Society (WBAY photo)

Witnesses said they saw the man spin one of the puppies 360 degrees before throwing it. WBAY-TV reports the incident was captured on video.

The puppies are receiving treatment for water in the lungs and exposure to blue-green algae.

Police are holding the Georgia couple in the Fond du Lac County Jail on possible criminal charges of mistreatment of animals and party to the crime of mistreatment of animals.