2 arrested on drug charges after meth worth $7,500+ found

Law enforcement arrested two people on drug charges after 328.5 grams of methamphetamine was found.

The Prairie Du Chien Police Department had been investigating 30-year-old Sandy Xiong as a possible drug dealer, according to La Crosse Sheriff's Office.

The La Crosse Police Department teamed up with the Prairie Du Chien department to conduct a multi-jurisdictional search warrant where they found Xiong to be in possession of 328.5 grams of meth.

Law enforcement valued the meth at $7,500 to $9,100.

The La Crosse Sheriff's Department says 38-year-old Zachary Pupp was also arrested on fellow drug related incidents.

The investigation is still ongoing.