Authorities identify woman, man found dead inside Sauk City home

Officials have identified two people who were found dead inside a Sauk City home on Sunday.

Chief Jerry Strunz of the Sauk Prairie Police Department said officers entered the home on Monroe Street and found 88-year-old Margaret Fass and 63-year-old David Fass deceased.

Sauk Prairie Police Department said they were responding to a welfare check for the home around noon. A concerned neighbor called after not seeing any activity at the home. The lawn was usually well kept, but it was overgrown and the mail was piling up.

An initial investigation showed the two, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s, had been deceased for some time. No immediate indication of the cause of death. Waiting for autopsy report.

Authorities haven’t ruled anything out.

The Sauk Prairie Police Department is still investigating. The Sauk County Sheriff's Department and Sauk County Coroner's office are assisting with the investigation.