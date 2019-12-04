2 drivers taken to hospital after deer crash

Two drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle hit a deer at an intersection Tuesday evening.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department says 38-year-old Kathleen Cain of Holmen was traveling south on US Highway 53-54-93 when she hit a deer that ran into the road, this caused her airbags to deploy and loss of control. Cain crossed the center line and collided head-on with 21-year-old Ashton Radde of Missouri.

The department says both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and the crash is still under investigation.

The road was closed for more than an hour after the crash.

