2 firefighters die, 3 hurt as wildfires ravage Australia

A "megafire" continues to burn in Australia.(Source: TWITTER/@NSWRFS via CNN)
Updated: Fri 1:29 AM, Dec 20, 2019

(AP) - Two volunteer firefighters have died while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short his family holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar in New South Wales at the weekend.

The two were in a truck convoy fighting blazes southwest of Sydney when a tree fell and caused the vehicle to roll off the road.

The two men died at the scene while three other firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital.

Cooler conditions provided desperately needed relief Friday, but scorching temperatures are forecast at the weekend with Sydney’s western suburbs tipped to reach 45 degrees Celsius, or 113 Fahrenheit.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus