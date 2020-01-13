2 found dead at home, death investigation continues

Two people were found dead at a residence in the town of Richfield. Officials are beginning a death investigation.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says 26-year-old James Wypych, who was the homeowner, and 23-year-old Makela Lange were found deceased after a family member of Wypych arrived at the home Monday around 1 p.m.

Wood County law enforcement says the victims had not been seen by family or friends since Dec. 25.

Officials say the cause of death for each victim has not yet been confirmed, and it remains under investigation.

If you have more information you are asked to contact Wood County Investigator, Sergeant Scott Goldberg at 715-389-0283 or 715-421-8701.

