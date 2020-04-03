2 homicide suspects wanted in Kentucky arrested in Amery

2 homicide suspects that are wanted out of Kentucky are now in custody.

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Melissa Gulley and 48-year-old Bruce Carr were arrested in Amery on Thursday.

Law enforcement say Gulley and Carr both had warrants issued from Kentucky and were considered "armed and dangerous".

WKYT reports the two suspects were being sought for murder and kidnapping in connection to the death of 70-year-old Elijah Rader.

Rader was a lifetime registered sex offender for crimes involving a 6-year-old victim, according to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Kentucky officials say Rader had been reported missing on Jan. 31.

Kentucky State Police say Jesse Gibson, 23, has been charged with murder and kidnapping and is in custody.

