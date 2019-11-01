UPDATE: Person in custody after Barron County stabbing

Barron County Police Department says 18-year-old Emmanuel Torres of Cumberland has been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

The incident is still under investigation.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)--Two people are hurt and one person is in custody this morning as law enforcement responds to a stabbing in Barron County.

The Barron Police Department says it happened Thursday night in Anderson Park.

The two people hurt were taken to an area hospital.

There's no word on their injuries.

The Barron Police Department expects to release more information later today.

