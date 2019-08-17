2 killed in Barron Co. crash

Two people were killed in a crash in Barron County Saturday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it happened around 6:30 am on County Highway O at 9th Avenue.

According to a press release, the vehicle was traveling southbound on CTH O when it moved into the oncoming lane and into a ditch.

Officials responded to the crash where they say two people were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as 50-year-old Michelle Rae Thompson from Barron. The passenger has been identified as 45-year-old Gayland J. Olson from Prairie Farm.

