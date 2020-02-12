2 killed in separate crashes by suspected drunk drivers

Police say two people have died after being struck by suspected drunk drivers in two separate crashes on Milwaukee's near west side.

Marquette University officials identified one of the victims as 60-year-old Joe Daniels, a business school dean and a faculty member since 1992. Authorities say he was crossing a main street on campus about 8 p.m. Tuesday when a 20-year-old female driver struck him.

The Journal Sentinel says the woman was arrested. Police say about 90 minutes earlier, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man standing on the median of an intersection was struck by a vehicle that was going in reverse.

The 47-year-old driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving drunk.