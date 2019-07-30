2 killed, officer wounded in shooting at Southaven, Miss. Walmart; suspect in custody

Updated: Tue 8:54 AM, Jul 30, 2019

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are dead and two more were wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.

Dozens of police cars swarmed the location before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A police officer and the suspect were shot and wounded in addition to the two people killed.

The officer was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The suspect was shot by a Southaven officer and is in custody.

