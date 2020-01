Two men in Wood County are accused of having sex with children, in two separate cases.

36-year-old Jesse Winker, from Warrens, is accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend's child between 2007 and 2008.

He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

19-year-old Tyler Stargardt of Marshfield is also facing charges of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

They're both due in court next month.