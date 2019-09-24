2 men charged after alleged sexual assault in Phoenix Park

Two homeless men have been charged after an alleged sexual assault of a homeless woman in Phoenix Park.

Court documents show both 58-year-old Kenneth Minck and 39-year-old Steven Mwangelwa have been charged with second degree sexual assault- party to a crime, repeater.

A criminal complaint says the alleged assault took place on Sept. 18. The victim states she was looking for a place to sleep and was pulled into the men’s restroom and was forced to drink from a cup. She then went on to tell officials both Minck and Mwangelwa assaulted her “throughout the night and until 6 a.m.”.

Minck is scheduled to be in court Oct. 30 and is out on a $2,000 signature bond.

Mwangelwa’s next scheduled court date is Nov. 11 and is out on a $2,500 signature bond.

