2 men charged with attempted armed robbery after 1 person, 1 dog hurt

Two men have been charged with attempted armed robbery after a gun shot hit one person and one dog in Eau Claire.

Court documents show 32-year-old Xavier Gentry and 33-year-old Antonio Wilson have been charged in Eau Claire County. Gentry has been charged with attempted armed robbery, burglary- armed with a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of felony bail jumping and intentionally mistreat animals. Wilson has been charged with attempted armed robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to Clairemont Avenue on Dec. 2 for reports of a shooting where one person and one dog were shot with a firearm.

Wilson told law enforcement Xavier Gentry was the real name of the person who fired the gun. He told officers he drove himself and Gentry over to a residence on North Clairemont Avenue to purchase marijuana. Wilson said he went in the house when he heard someone yell, he looked to see Gentry standing in the door, with a red mask on his face and a gun in his hand. Wilson said he realized Gentry fired the gun, so he jumped out the bedroom window and drove away with Gentry in his back seat. Wilson kicked Gentry out of his vehicle near what he thought was Truax Boulevard and continued to drive.

In the criminal complaint, it states one person was struck in the right calf with a bullet. A dog, named Simba, was brought to Oakwood Animal Hospital to be treated for a wound on his right, rear thigh.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gentry.

Wilson’s signature bond was set at $10,000 and he is scheduled back in court on Jan. 23.

