The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is holding a meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for anyone interested in running for the two open seats on the ballot.

The meeting will take place at the CFAUSD Central Office and will cover topics of general information, rights and responsibilities and process or running for the board.

The board seats will be on the April 7 ballot.

This is an annual meeting the school district holds for anyone who is interested in running.