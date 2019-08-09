2 people arrested after fleeing State Patrol, causing chase

Two people were arrested Wednesday after fleeing from Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, 26-year-old Christine Harbert and passenger, 30-year-old Joe Thomas, both from South Dakota were arrested by officers. Harbert received several citations and was arrested for fleeing an officer, and Thomas was arrested for obstructing and an outstanding felony warrant.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle was traveling west on Interstate 90. A traffic stop was attempted but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop.

Spike strips were deployed soon after the suspect reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The suspect eventually stopped at the 25 mile marker off-ramp.

The chase remains under investigation.

