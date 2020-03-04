2 people arrested after report of person shot in Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Police Department says two people have been arrested after a report of a person had been shot and injured Tuesday morning.

Police say Atreyu Ortiz, 19, received a non-life- threatening injury after he and another person where intoxicated and handling a rifle.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Riverview Drive at 4:30 a.m. where investigation shows Ortiz and Quentin Taylor, 20, were highly intoxicated and handling an AR-15 rifle. Officials say the scene also indicated drug use.

The investigation led officials to believe they were trying to photograph themselves with the rifle when it was fired and injured Ortiz.

Ortiz was arrested for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II narcotic and recklessly endangering safety- intoxicated use of a firearm. Taylor was arrested for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor- intoxicated use of a firearm, according to police.

