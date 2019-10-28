2 people charged after search warrant shows drug paraphernalia and controlled substances

Two people have been charged in Clark County Court after a search warrant led officers to drug paraphernalia and controlled substances in the residence.

Court documents show 31-year-old Alexander Stumpner and 28-year-old Samantha Fristoe have been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, second offense, repeater), possession with intent to deliver THC (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (second offense, repeater), possession of a controlled substance (repeater), process/illegally obtain prescription (repeater), possession of drug paraphernalia (repeater) and possession of drug paraphernalia (repeater).

Clark County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 25, a search warrant was conducted where law enforcement found baggies of crystalline substance, scales, fake money and paraphernalia on the tables.

The criminal complaint says Stumpner told officials he “wasn’t a dealer, he didn’t sell it. He was just a user”. When law enforcement asked Fristoe why there were fake $100 bills around the house, she said her son isn’t good at money and is failing math so she has fake money in different amounts.

Both Stumpner and Fristoe are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12.

Stumpner is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond and Fristoe is being held on a $500 cash bond.

