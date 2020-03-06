2 people charged in Eau Claire County after report of “drug activity and unsafe living conditions” in home

Two people have been charged in Eau Claire County after law enforcement received reports of drug activity in the home as well as unsafe living conditions.

Eau Claire County court records show Joshua Bunger, 30 of Menomonie, has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Laure Cooper, 39 of Fall Creek, has been charged with four counts of chronic neglect of a child, possession of meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement and human services had been to the Fall Creek residence many times, including Nov. 2019, Jan. 2020 and March 2020. The complaint shows officials found used diapers, half-eaten food, mold on food, animal urine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were all inside the residence. A naked two year old was in the basement with a barrier preventing her from accessing the upstairs.

Humane officers found five dogs, two cats and a rat in good condition. The report only noted one cat had yellow discharge in both of her eyes.

Law enforcement also found 1.68 grams of meth in two separate containers as well as a scale, pipes and packing material.

Bunger told investigators he apologized for “leaving heroin all over your house reachable by your children to the point where my hiding spot was allow it to fall on your children’s toothbrushes”.

Bunger’s signature bond was set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on March 31. Cooper’s signature bond has been set at $5,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.

