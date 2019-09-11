2 people charged in connection to incident at North High School

Two people have been charged in connection to an incident that happened at North High School Sep. 6.

Court documents show 29-year-old Benjamin Weinberger and 41-year-old Tracy Gawlitta were in court Wednesday. The charges come after officers were called to the North High School parking lot for reports of a man with a gun approaching five juveniles who were “hanging out” in the parking lot.

Eau Claire Police were able to make contact with Weinberger and Gawlitta outside their residence and noted that Weinberger smelled of intoxicating beverages and later told officers he had approximately 10 drinks.

Weinberger has been charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct- as party to a crime. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond and will be back in court on Oct. 21.

Gawlitta was charged with disorderly conduct as a party to a crime. She is free on a $500 signature bond and her next court date has been scheduled for Oct. 21 as well.

