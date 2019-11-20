Two people charged with animal cruelty offenses, 22 animals removed from home

Two people from Jim Falls have each been charged with eight animal cruelty offenses after 22 animals were removed from their mobile home.

Court documents show 30-year-old Scott Troestler and 30-year-old Erin Troestler have each been charged with three counts of mistreatment of animals- intentional or negligent violation, two counts of improper animal shelter/ space, two counts of intentionally provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards and one count of failing to provide proper drink to confined animals.

A Chippewa County criminal complaint says EMS found the home to be the “worst residence they had each seen in their careers by far”. Children were removed from the home and a search warrant was later conducted for poor living conditions and removal of animals.

Officials removed 22 cats and dogs and they were then taken to the Chippewa County Veterinary Clinic where an evaluation was done on each animal. Many of the animals were listed as having ear mites, having roundworms and bacteria skin infections among other things.

The criminal complaint listed the home had no running water or functioning toilets, what appeared to be a black mold on the west wall, a bathroom covered in human feces and urine, large amounts of feces on top of a pile of clutter in the room where toddler beds were found and holes in the walls that animals were using as an exit point. Officials noted feces and clutter in almost every room.

Investigators noted in the report that there was no food or water available for the animals inside or outside of the kennels and that the kennels were not the appropriate size for the animals.

Scott told law enforcement the condition of the residence was because of his mother, who had been residing with them recently.

Scott and Erin Troestler are due back in court Jan. 7, 2020.

