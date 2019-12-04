2 people charged with armed robbery in Black River Falls

Two people have been charged with armed robbery following the robbery of a Holiday Gas station in Black River Falls.

Court documents show 17-year-old Treyton Laufenberg and 25-year-old Jessie Blakenship, both of Black River Falls, have been charged with armed robbery with use of force.

A criminal complaint shows law enforcement received an anonymous tip on Friday, Nov. 29 regarding the Holiday Gas station robbery on Nov. 27. The caller identified Jessie Blankenship and Trey Laufenberg as the individuals who committed the robbery.

A Holiday employee told officers two men came into the store and pulled out a gun saying, “This is a robbery”. The two men asked for the keys to the register and eventually opened the register and cash drop box.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office says this incident is believed to be in connection with the attempted robbery at the Corner Store on Nov. 21.

Officials also say the suspects fled on foot and are asking people to not attempt to apprehend or confront wither suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-9009.

