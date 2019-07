Two people were charged today in connection to writing fraudulent checks from the account of a dead woman.

The complaint was filed in Eau Claire County court against 20-year-old Caleb Franze of Mondovi and 19-year-old Ariel Hetrick.

In it, authorities allege several checks were cashed at local bank branches - mostly in February and March of this year.

It was discovered they were from the account of a woman who died in 2009.

Hetrick is free on a $1,000 signature bond.