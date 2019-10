Officials say two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says 26-year-old Zachary Phillips of Marshfield and 65-year-old George Benish of Wisconsin Dells both died.

The crash happened on County Highway A and EE in the town of Richfield round 3:01 p.m.

Investigation shows a vehicle was traveling east when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a vehicle traveling south.