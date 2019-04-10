2 people found dead at home of Twin Cities businessman Irwin Jacobs

Two people have been found dead at the home of prominent Twin Cities businessman Irwin L. Jacobs.

Orono police were called to the Lake Minnetonka-area home at 1700 Shoreline Drive in Orono, at just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Orono police say they found the bodies of a male and a female at the home. Dispatch audio that KARE 11 obtained from Broadcastify states that responders "found two people on the bed."

Police say there is no risk to the public. The bodies have not yet been identified and investigators are processing the scene.

The property at 1700 Shoreline Drive is listed in county property records as owned by Irwin L. Jacobs and Alexandra Jacobs.

In 1985, Jacobs was billed a "Minneapolis takeover artist" by Fortune. But the Wall Street deal-maker later found a new love in the boat business, starting Larson Boats in Little Falls and growing that into a world-wide network of companies.

His Genmar Holdings became one of the country's biggest boatbuilders, and filed for bankruptcy in 2009. The 77-year-old still owns several businesses.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the bodies and the cause of death.