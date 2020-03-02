2 people in custody after Jackson County high speed chase

Two people are in custody in Jackson County after a high speed chase reached speeds of 110 mph.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Davidde Hundt, 25 from La Crosse, and Stacy Wateski, 27 from Onalaska were both booked into Jackson County Jail after fleeing law enforcement.

Law enforcement says on March 2 around 12:37 a.m., a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the State Highway 108 and State Highway 71 intersection. When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled reaching speeds of 110 mph. The pursuit lasted 27 miles and stopped after spike strips were used.

Hundt was arrested for endangering safety, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony warrant and more.

Wateski was arrested on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing an officer.

The incident is still under investigation.

