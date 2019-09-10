2 sex offenders to be released in Ladysmith

Two sex offenders are being released and will reside in Ladysmith.

Ladysmith Police Department says Marc Gross will be released on Sep. 17 and will reside at 402 W Fritz Ave in Ladysmith.

Officials also note that Gross is a person who may present risk to re-offending.

Gross remains under close supervision by local officials and is required to follow specific rules.

The Ladysmith Police Department also says that Aaron Simpson will be released on Sep. 10 and will also be residing at 402 W Fritz Ave.

Police say Simpson’s 2010 sexual assault conviction involved a 16-year-old female, and his 1997 conviction involved a 12-year-old.

Simpson will also be required to follow very specific rules.

