2 snowmobile riders die after plunging into Wisconsin lake

Authorities in northern Wisconsin say two snowmobile riders are dead and a third survived after their machines plunged into a lake.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about snowmobiles and their riders in the water on Lake Nokomis around 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities arrived and found that three snowmobiles and three riders had gone into the water. One rider was able to get out and make the 911 call. The other two riders were dead. Authorities are withholding the names of the victims until family members are notified.