2 suspects in custody after high speed chase, drugs found in Tomah

Two suspects are in custody after a high speed chase and drugs were found in Tomah.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Janssen McGee and Paris Akon, both 27, are being held at the Monroe County Jail after the driver drove away from the scene of a traffic stop where marijuana was found.

Law enforcement says they conducted a traffic stop on the 43 exit ramp in Tomah on Tuesday morning.

In a press release, the sheriff's office says the trooper could smell marijuana and when asked to get out of the vehicle, the driver drove off the scene reaching 100 mph. Eventually the suspects fled on foot and an investigation shows the suspects had thrown drugs from the vehicle. The drugs were later recovered by law enforcement.

The investigation on this incident is still ongoing.

