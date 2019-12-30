2 taken to area hospital with possible serious injuries after Monroe County crash

Two people were taken to an area hospital with possible serious injuries after a crash happened Sunday in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a gray Kia failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign on County Highway D when they were hit by an oncoming Dodge.

Officials say the driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital for possible serious injuries and the passenger was taken to a medical facility for serious injuries. The two occupants of the Kia had minor injuries and the driver was cited.

The crash happened Dec. 29 around 3:48 p.m. at the State Highway 33 and County Highway D intersection.

The crash remains under investigation.

