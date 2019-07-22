2 taken to hospital after motorcycle accident

A motorcycle accident in Buffalo County sends one rider tumbling off of the road, and two riders to the hospital.

First responders in Buffalo County were called to the intersection of State Highway 37 and County Road N, in the township of Alma.

According to officials, 60-year-old Guy Grafft of Anoka, Minnesota was riding in a group of motorcycles, and didn't notice that the group was slowing down.

Grafft collided with a motorcycle carrying 54-year-olds Kenneth Frey and Kimberly Beyer, and then rolled off the highway.

Frey and Grafft were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

