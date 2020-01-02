2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge

Police say both children were pronounced dead at a hospital, while the man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition at another hospital. (Source: Gray Image Bank)
Updated: Thu 9:33 AM, Jan 02, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say two toddlers are dead after a woman stabbed her father, left one of the children in a bathtub and then jumped from an 11th-floor apartment with the other child.

Police say the woman was found on the ground early Thursday with her 1-year-old son as her father lay bleeding in the apartment in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

Police say the other child, a 2-year-old boy, was in the bathtub at the apartment.

Police say both children were pronounced dead at a hospital, while the man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition at another hospital.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus