20-year-old charged with possession of child porn

A 20-year-old New Auburn man has been charged with possession of child pornography in Barron County Court.

Records show Riley Coon has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says a cyber tip line reported 13 images of child pornography had been uploaded to Google photo manager.

Detectives found roughly 252 pornographic images on the account, and approximately 92 of them were child pornography. Detectives also found an image of beastiality.

Coon's signature bond was set at $10,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on June 17.