20-year-old charged with sexual assault of child, physical abuse of child

A 20-year-old from Tomah has been charged with sexual assault and physical abuse of a child in Monroe County.

Court records show Eric Wanna Jr. has been charged with second degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse- intentionally cause harm.

The criminal complaint says in 2017 the victim told officials of sexual contact between the then 14-year-old victim and the then 18-year-old Eric Wanna Jr.

The complaint says Wanna allegedly dated multiple underage girls. When officials questioned him about the 2017 incident, he said he "didn't have a good memory as he was on these substances most of the time".

He is scheduled to appear in court next on July 20.