A Rochester, Minn. 20-year-old died Thursday after drowning.

According to Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, friends attempted to find Lumono Lowala but were not successful and called 911 around 4 p.m.

Officials brought Lowala to Winona Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lowala was with friends at the Wisconsin side of .Aghaming Park, when he walked off the sand and into the water.

The incident remains under investigations.