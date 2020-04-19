200-Acre Wildfire Contained In Juneau County

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ fire crews remain on the scene of the 234-acre wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge to make sure there are no hot spots or burning within the contained fire.

The fire burned in upland grass and timber, and slowed as it reached wetter ground in the marsh. The cause of the fire is debris burning. 4-5 structures were threatened but not impacted. No injuries have been reported.

The DNR monitored the fire overnight with no issues. Mop up, making sure there are no hot spots or burning within the contained fire, is continuing with the DNR, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Staff, and U.S. Forest Service staff.

Today’s weather conditions continue to have Very High fire danger. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity and very windy conditions. Burning Permits have been suspended since March 27 due to COVID-19.

Spring in Wisconsin has the highest fire risk with the No. 1 cause of wildfires being debris burning. Wildfires pose a serious threat to public safety, property and our natural resources.