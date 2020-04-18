Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ fire crews are on the scene of an approximately more than 200-acre wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge.

Evacuations are underway along 17th street and Highway 80 because structures are in the fire’s path. The fire is burning in lowland/marsh. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 4-5 structures were threatened but not impacted. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is contained, fire breaks are being improved and mop up has started. A plan is being developed to ensure control of the fire.

DNR’s Southwest District Incident Management Team (SWD IMT) has been activated and the command post has been set up at the Necedah Village Town Hall.

County emergency management officials along with local law enforcement agencies, US Fish and Wildlife Service and fire departments from Necedah, Cutler, Armenia, New Lisbon are also on scene. In addition to fire trucks working from the ground, 3 SEAT (single engine air tanker) planes are fighting the fire from the air.

Today’s weather conditions resulted in fire danger being Very High. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity and very windy conditions. Burning Permits have been suspended since March 27th due to COVID-19.

A second fire is in the town of Armenia off 24th Ave. Wood County and Necedah Fire Department are assisting Armenia fire.