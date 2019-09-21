Eau Claire Heart Walk raises awareness for heart health and wellness

Carson Park was painted red on Saturday by hundreds of people who came out for the 2019 Eau Claire Heart Walk.

The walk raised about $45,000 for the American Heart Association.

Participants could choose to walk a one mile or three mile route. The walk was lined with fun facts about heart health and being active.

The goal of the event was to raise awareness about heart and stroke health. Participants even got the chance to learn CPR.

The walk is especially meaningful for survivors like 7-year-old Ella Christman and her family. Ella even got to wear a superhero cape for the day.

"They patched up a hole in her heart with a piece of cow pericardium and it's something that 30 years ago wouldn't have been done and she wouldn't be here so I think the research and money that's raised from events like this helps save my daughter or somebody else's daughter is really amazing," says Travis Christman, Ella's dad.

WEAU's Danielle Wagner was the emcee for the event.