Fire Prevention Week educates families on fire safety

A statistic released by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says in 2017 more than 1.3 million fires killed 3,400 and hurt 14,000 more

According to the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation, fire departments in the U.S. respond to more than 1,000 home fires each day, about one every 86 seconds.

Eau Claire Fire Rescue Chief Allyn Bertrang says they are asking families to create and practice an emergency escape plan.

"What we are encouraging this year with fire prevention is having an escape plan and practice it, even the children."

Fire prevention week started in 1922 as a way to promote emergency preparedness.

“Right now with fire prevention being our focus we are doing a lot of outreach to the community. Specifically we are going to all the elementary schools in the community, reaching over 5k kids in fire safety topics. We're asking them to go home and talk about an escape plan with their family members and work with their parents or others in their household to put a plan in place and make sure everyone understands it.”

The U.S. Fire Administration website says, 42 home fire fatalities have been reported so far in 2019. Chief Bertrang says the most common place fires start is in the kitchen.

“One of the number one places fires start are in the kitchen through cooking and things building up on the counters. You never want to pile things on top of the stove or around the stove.”

He also says people need to make sure smoke detectors are properly installed and working.

“You should check your smoke detectors once a month, making sure they are working and change the batteries twice a year when the clocks change is what we recommend because it's a good time to help remember.”

With the temperatures cooling off, there are more opportunities for potential fires.

"Space heaters have been known to start quite a few fires throughout history,” he said. “Make sure your furnaces and things like that are regularly maintained so there are not any problems with those."

Bertrang says everyone needs to be prepared for a fire emergency

“Know how to open windows, know how to feel the door and crawl out underneath smoke,” he said. “Know how everyone is going to get out of the home know where to meet when you do escape your homes.”

Chief Bertrang says Eau Claire Fire Rescue will be going to every school in Eau Claire and teaching over 5,000 children fire prevention tips. For more information on things you can do to keep your family safe, check out the links.

