2019 Tour 'de Farm

Riders kicked off the second annual Tour 'de Farm Safety Awareness Ride Saturday in bloomer.

Riders kicked off the Second Annual Tour ‘de Farm Safety Awareness Bike Ride this morning in Bloomer.

WEAU was able to meet up with them at their stop at CR Vineyard learn about the ride. More than 170 riders participated in the event.

Today's ride had four stops: Woodmohr Jerseys, CR Vineyard, Klingler’s Farm Market and Mayer’s Holsteins. A safety demonstration was held at each stop.

The ride started as a way to remember Ram and Jeremy Seibel who lost their lives in a farming accident in 2015.

Merle Richter and Ann Seibel, the wife of Ram, came together to dedicate what was originally known as the "ride to farm."

After ram and Jeremy passed away, Richter asked to dedicate the ride to them, thus creating the Tour 'de Farm Safety Awareness Ride

Originally, the group would ride from northern Wisconsin to Madison, but decided to focus it in the Chippewa Valley. The riders aged from 21 to 75 years old. The Bloomer FFA followed the riders and served food at each stop. Richter also said that although it is hot, once you start riding it cools down.

"We’ll finish at the pines with a charcoal chicken dinner and an auction to raise money for the Ram & Jeremy memorial scholarship fund," said Merle Richter, co-founder of the Tour 'de Farm. "I learned one thing on this ride, what a way to see Wisconsin. We've got beautiful country here and what a way to see it, on a bike."

According to organizers, about half of Saturday's riders were from out of town.

Jean Tealey and Graig Dwenger were visiting from southwest Utah.

"We actually heard about the ride from our brother-in-law and sister who live in Bloomer," said Tealey. "They called and said they've donated before and they were going to again and if we would ride for them and we said sure!"

According to organizers, almost 200 riders took part in the inaugural Tour 'de Farm in 2017. That ride raised money for several different local scholarships as well as money for local FFA chapters for safety education. This year’s event raised money for the Ram & Jeremy Memorial Scholarship Fund.

