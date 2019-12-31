2019 top stories: Year in review

The year began with a big change at the State Capitol as Democrat Tony Evers was sworn into office as the 46th governor of Wisconsin. This marked the end of Republican governor Scott Walker's 8 years in office.

Just a few days later, an international spotlight was on Wisconsin as reports came in that Barron teen Jayme Closs had been found safe. Jayme was kidnapped from her home after her parents were murdered. She was held captive for 88 days but on January 10, 2019, Jayme bravely escaped her kidnapper's cabin in Douglas County. That same day, her kidnapper was arrested. Closs has since been reunited with her family who says she's doing well and healing. She was later honored by the Wisconsin Assembly with a Hometown Hero award for her bravery.

The month of February brought record-breaking winter weather during the snowiest winter of the year. February was the snowiest month western Wisconsin has ever seen. The city of Eau Claire saw 53.7 inches of snow in February alone keeping snow removal workers busy. The snow led to other issues including hundreds of vehicle crashes, damage to property, and kept many students out of class during several severe weather days.

Also in February, a fire broke out at a Chippewa Falls neighborhood favorite, The View on Lake Wissota. The fire caused extensive damage to the structure of the building, deeming it a total loss. It’s currently being rebuilt.

April brought another round of weather to talk about. Eau Claire saw temperatures in the 70’s followed by more than 11 inches of heavy wet snow 24 hours later.

The following week new members of Eau Claire’s City Council were sworn in, including Terry Weld moving into the role of president.

In May, 21-year-old Jake Patterson was sentenced to two life terms without the possibility of parole for the murders of Jayme Closs’ parents, James and Denise.

He received an additional 40 year sentence for kidnapping.

Devastation in July as severe storms rolled through Rusk and Barron counties.

In Rusk County, a confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down in the town of Bruce on the Fourth of July causing significant damage.

Another severe storm caused damage in Barron County later in the month. No injuries were reported.

In the same month, four people were killed in two shootings in Chippewa County.

The sheriff's department says Ritchie German Junior killed his mother Bridget, brother Douglas, and 8-year-old nephew Calvin at a home in the town of La Fayette.

Then, he killed Laile Vang, who was a stranger and hurt her parents at a home in Lake Hallie before shooting and killing himself. Investigators still have not determined a motive.

In September Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for Chippewa, Clark, and Dunn counties after a powerful EF-3 tornado hit the area.

It began on the eastern edge of Dunn County and traveled into the southwest corner of Chippewa County. Two people were injured and over a dozen homes and other structures were damaged. The National Weather Service estimates winds were over 150 mile per hour.

Another high profile case of 2019 was the Ezra McCandless trial. In November she was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide in the stabbing of her boyfriend, 24 year old Alexander Woodworth. Sentencing is set for February 7, 2020. She faces life in prison.

Also in November, UW-Eau Claire was thrown into the national spotlight after a group of students were suspended from the football team for their involvement in a series of racist messages sent in a group snapchat. The messages included a photo which appears to show members of the KKK burning a cross. Students say the photo included a message referring to the university's Black Male Empowerment group.

Disciplinary sanctions were determined for the students involved but the university did not detail what those sanctions were.

Shortly after, Chancellor James Schmidt announced a rapid action task force which will focus on bringing more diversity and inclusion to campus.

In December, Colten Treu was found guilty in the Lake Hallie hit and run crash that killed three girl scouts and a mom from Troop 3055 and hurt another little girl. Investigators say Treu was huffing chemical vapors just before the crash. Treu was found guilty on four counts of vehicular homicide. His sentencing is scheduled for March of 2020.

The year comes to a close with a happy ending to a story that touched many. A 2-year-old dog, which has been named Gabriel, was found severely malnourished. The Dunn County Humane society says when Gabriel was found, he had no muscle mass or body fat and needed extensive vet care. After a long road to recovery, the shelter announced that Gabriel will be going to a foster home. He is spending the holidays in the foster home as his blood work is continually monitored. Officials say Gabriel is getting his weight back and is doing well.

