The 2020 Blue Ox Music Festival has been postponed to August 27-29.

Festival leaders say all tickets, including campsites and car passes will be valid for the new dates. If you are unable to make the new date, your credentials can be rolled over for the 2021 festival.

Blue Ox leaders are working on a refund policy.

If you have any questions, you are asked to email info@blueoxfest.com