2020 Breakfast in the Valley canceled

The 2020 Breakfast in the Valley has been canceled out of safety concerns for workers and attendees.

The event was scheduled to take place in June.

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce Workforce and Program Director Kaylynn Stahlbusch says, "With this decision we are also taking into account the hundreds of volunteers and dozens of community businesses that help us make this annual event possible. We are beyond grateful for the support we’ve received in the planning process this year. It’s also important during this time that we as local consumers continue to support the farming industry in any way that you are able."

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-834-1204.