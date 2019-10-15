2020 Census approaching: What you need to know

As the 2020 Census approaches, Eau Claire officials share why it’s important.

2020 Census / Source: MGN

The Census counts every person living in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S territories.

The last Census year was 2010. The Census count is mandated by the constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency.

Pat Ivory, Eau Claire Senior Planner says the city is hoping for another successful Census year after receiving some of the highest response rates in the country back in 2010. "The city and county and local businesses are working together to work on what we call a Complete Count Committee and what we're trying to do is encourage people to fill out their forms and send it back," said Ivory.

The main purpose of the Census is to get a head count of the people who live in the country. This helps with determining information for elected office and helps determine the number of representatives in congress. It also determines the voting areas.

Ivory says the Census provides critical data that lawmakers, businesses, and many others use to provide services, products, and support for its communities. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding goes to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data.

"It’s also important related to programs such as housing, transportation, parks, and things like that in terms of where money gets distributed," said Ivory.

Census data is important to city officials as well and helps monitor growth.

So how does it work? The Census will send a postcard to all households in the U.S. in March of 2020. This time, the Census is making it easier for people to be counted. For the first time, responses can be recorded online. People can also respond by phone or by mail.

"It’s very important that we are counted...if not we could lose out in funding of some programs,” said Ivory.

The Census says it’s actively recruiting temporary workers throughout the United States, and have strong needs in Eau Claire County and surrounding areas. Some of these positions might be ideal for college students, and others seeking temporary work, including retirees and members of farm families.

Students: Here are some 2020 Census references regarding counting college and university students. https://2020census.gov/content/dam/2020census/materials/partners/2019-08/Brochure_About_Residence_Criteria.pdf

Resident of a group facility: For people in the following living situations on April 1, 2020, Census Bureau employees will work with a representative from your building to ensure you are counted. They may or may not ask you to complete an individual census form.

• College dorms

• Military barracks

• Nursing homes

• Group homes

• Shelters

• Psychiatric facilities

• Correctional facilities

A College Student

If you don't live in a dorm, count yourself at your off-campus address - even if you go to your parents' home for school breaks. This also includes international students.

• Boarding school students below the college level should be counted at the home of their parents or guardians.

• College students who are living at home should be counted at their home address.

• College students who live away from home should count themselves at the on- or off-campus residence where they live and sleep most of the time, even if they are home on April 1, 2020.

• U.S. college students who are living and attending college outside the United States are not counted in the census.

• Foreign students living and attending college in the United States should be counted at the on- or off-campus residence where they live and sleep most of the time.

