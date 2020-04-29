2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show canceled due to COVID-19

Based on current safety recommendations and restrictions affecting several scheduled performers, the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America is disappointed to announce the 2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show, scheduled for June 13 & 14, has been canceled. The air show was set to feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, along with a wide variety of other performers and static displays.

“Unfortunately, current travel restrictions and government advice surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have caused us to lose our military performers, making it impossible to host the high-quality event attendees have come to expect,” said Tim Molepske, Scout Executive with the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America. “While we understand this news is disappointing to our air show fans, sponsors, and supporters, we understand it is the right thing to do. The safety and health of our entire community, guests, volunteers, staff, and scouts is our priority and always top of mind when we make decisions.”

The Chippewa Valley Air Show helps support the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America by raising awareness of scouting programs across our local communities, as well as raising funds for special projects. Additionally, funds normally raised support numerous other non-profit groups that volunteer at the air show. The cancellation of this year’s event will undoubtedly have an impact on scouting in our area.

“The financial impact will be greatest felt by our camp properties that depend on the revenue from this great event to improve our camps,” Molepske said. “With our Cub World Camp Facility reaching 25 years this year, there are some important updates we needed and these will have to be put off. Our scouts, as well as more than 60 other non-profit organizations, depend on this event to support our community impact.”

People who purchased General Admission tickets, Upgraded Seating options, or Parking ahead of the event may request a full refund or choose to donate their purchase to the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America as a 501(c) (3) tax-deductible contribution to support programming that serves more than 4,900 youth through 10 counties in West Central Wisconsin. For tickets purchased online, refund/donate requests can be submitted online at www.ChippewaValleyAirShow.com.

Tickets purchased at Mega! CO-OP or Menards can be returned to where they were originally purchased from for a full refund. To make arrangements to return tickets purchased directly from a Scout, contact the Chippewa Valley Council at (715) 598-3203. All refunds must be requested no later than June 12, 2020. Questions about ticket refunding should be directed to info@ChippewaValleyAirShow.com.

