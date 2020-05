The 2020 Chippewa Valley Book Festival has been canceled due to probable social distancing restrictions and uncertainty of large gatherings.

Chippewa Valley Book Festival Co-Chairs Trish Cummins and Judy Dekan said, "We greatly appreciate our community’s support over our 20-year existence and are confident that our 2021 festival will be a grand celebration of coming together as a community around the written word–more than ever before".