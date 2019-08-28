2020 Farm Technology Days preview

An event showcasing the latest in agricultural technology is coming to Eau Claire County next year, but planning is already underway.

The event will feature a vintage equipment display that will show how wheat was harvested and processed in the 1950s.

Dairy program manager at UW Extension, Mark Hagedorn, says that the event has been in the planning process for a long time.

"This has been an act of love that has been in going on for the past three and a half years,” said Hagedorn.

The 2020 farm tech days will be held in Eau Claire at Huntsinger farms next July.

Organizers say that the local connection the event has makes the hard work worth it.

"Farm Technology Days has been in existence in Wisconsin since just after 1954 when the national plowing competition was held here in Eau Claire,” said Hagedorn.

Hagedorn says the event will also have a positive impact the area hasn't seen in a long time.

"We're anticipating 40 to 50 thousand visitors, we’re anticipating $3-4 million of economic impact here in Eau Claire and Altoona,” he said.

Organizers also say the event is for the whole community, not just farmers.

"We want non farmers to come and visit our event just so they can learn more about where their food comes from,” Hagedorn said.

"It is a great opportunity for our agricultural community to showcase themselves,” said Executive Committee Chair, John Leary. “It is also an opportunity for our agricultural community to learn what is going on in their fields."

Then the event will fast forward to the present and show off the modern farming techniques that help industrialize the farm to table process at the event's “Innovation Square”.

"Innovation square is something we are really excited about,” Hagedorn said. “This is going to be a keystone in the center of tent city. It is going to bring together multiple aspects of different types of agriculture that are very noteworthy to the Chippewa Valley."

Hagedorn says the event planning committee has been hard at work trying to get the event for over five years, and says they can't wait to showcase what they have been working on at the event next July.