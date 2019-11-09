2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair Fairest of the Fair named

The 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair Fairest of the Fair is Beth McIlquham of Chippewa Falls.

Beth (pictured on the left) is currently a student at Chippewa Valley Technical College and is in her 13th year of the Chippewa County 4-H program.

Beth was named the new fairest of the fair during the Grand Gala Saturday at the Avalon Hotel in Chippewa Falls. Beth will serve as the official ambassador of the fair.

In January, she will head to Wisconsin Dells to compete for the title of Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fair.