2020 SpringFest Chippewa Falls canceled for first time in 9 years

For just the first time in 9 years SpringFest Chippewa Falls will not go on as planned.

Next year's event is scheduled for May 21 & 22, 2021.

Due to the limitations placed on large public gatherings in terms of logistics, size, and the health and safety of staff and event-goers, the decision was made to cancel SpringFest Chippewa Falls 2020 previously slated for June 26-27 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

2020 SpringFest Ticketholders:

• Your 2020 Advance Ticket is Good for 2021

o If you purchased a concert ticket these tickets will be good for 2021: Boogie and the Yo-yo’z (Friday, May 21) and Chris Kroeze (Saturday, May 22)

• If you are unable to make the new dates work, we hope you will consider donating your purchase to the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation

• If you are unable to make the new dates work and do not wish to donate your purchase to the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation, please contact info.springfestcf@gmail.com with the email subject: 2020 SpringFest Chippewa Falls Refund Request

SpringFest Chippewa Falls was founded by the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation in 2011. The purpose of the Foundation is to support the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club’s worthwhile projects in the Chippewa Falls community.

During the past 8 years, the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club and Foundation has given back more than $137,500.

Like many other organizations, the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation and Chippewa Falls Rotary Club has taken a severe financial hit in the unprecedented pandemic. The Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation is reaching out to its community for any donations that can be made.