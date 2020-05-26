2020 Trempealeau County Fair canceled

The 2020 Trempealeau County Fair has been canceled and the fairground will close through August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair organizers say any youth exhibitor who is aging out of the participation this year and is enrolled in a 2020 project, will be eligible for the 2021 Trempealeau County Fair within the same project area.

The Trempealeau County Agricultural Society Board of Directors assessed the risk to the population and determined they were unable to host the fair.